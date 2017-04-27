Injury rules Enyeama out for rest of the season
The development means Enyeama is no longer available for selection by his French club.
The post Injury rules Enyeama out for rest of the season appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!