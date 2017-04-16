Inmate aaccepts Jesus after a birthday celebration

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – Mr. Adeosun Kazeem, the Overall General of Port Harcourt Maximum Security Prison has denounced his faith after celebrating birth with the General Overseer of Apostolic Army, Bishop Winning Willy Bunting.

Bunting had celebrated his 55th Birthday with convicted inmates in Port Harcourt prisons over the weekend.

Kazeem, who was convicted of murder while in Nigerian Army in 2007, on Friday rejected his faith and accepted to be a Christian.

Speaking during the Vote of Thanks, Kazeem, noted that he resolve to accept Jesus was as a result of love, pointing out that he was abandoned by his family members, friends and Muslim faithful immediately he was convicted.

He stressed that only Christians remembered and showed him love while in tribulation and that he finally accepted Christ by the humility exhibited by the Bishop.

