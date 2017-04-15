Inside Nollywood: I’d love to take Genevieve home to mama –Inyaka Stephen, actor

Stories By RITA OKOYE

Though, it was rumoured that she got married secretly a few months ago, the true marital status of star actress, Genevieve Nnaji is still shrouded in secrecy.

However, more celebrities are crushing and confessing their love for the screen diva. One of them is Cross River State-born actor, Stephen Inyaka, who when asked recently to pick his two favourite actresses, one for dating and the other for marriage, gushed: “Yvonne Nelson is beautiful and sexy, she’s good for dating. But I’d love to take Genevieve (Nnaji) to mama. She’s pretty, talented and almost my size in stature. So, I think we fit each other very well.”

As a budding actor, Inyaka looks forward to working with some actors he has been watching ontelevision since his childhood days. “I admire and wish to act alongside Nkem Owoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Rita Dominic, Ramsey Nouah, Kate Henshaw, and Omotola Jalade. They are my mentors in the entertainment industry but I also have soft spots for Yvonne Nelson and Stephanie Okereke,” he said.

Even though, Inyaka would like to take Genevieve home to mama, he’s really shying away from marrying an actress. Hear him: “No! I don’t think I can marry an actress. I don’t want to compete with my wife in the industry. Besides, if we both go on location, who would take care of our home? For me, marrying an actress is not a reality. I just love and admire them from afar.”

I was dumb founded when doctors said I had twins –Emem Isong

In May 2016, celebrated filmmaker, Emem Isong, welcomed a set of twin boys with her Cameroonian husband, Akama Midodi.

As a working mother, who is always engrossed with movie productions and training of aspiring actors, Isong faces the challenge of marrying both motherhood and career perfectly. Revealing how she copes, the mother of three said: “Motherhood hasn’t been easy, it slowed down my productions a bit, because to me, family comes first. I have to place my priorities right. But I do the best I can to see that I balance both. In addition, I have competent hands at home, taking care of the kids while I do my movies.”

Inside Nollywood asked Isong if she had a premonition of having a set of twin boys, but the filmmaker said that she never saw it coming.

“Of course, I wasn’t expecting that I would have twins. I used to jokingly wish for twins, but I never knew it would come to pass. In fact, when the doctors informed me of them, I was so shocked. I was speechless for a while because we don’t have twins in my family, though my husband’s family has twins. Honestly, I didn’t know it would get to me.

“However, I was super excited about the news; who wouldn’t want double blessing? I had no boy before the twins came, now, I have experienced the birth of a child and that of two babies at the same time,” she enthused.

Ije producer, Chineze Anyaene, ties the knot

The producer of one of Nigeria’s highest selling movies, ‘Ije: The Journey’, Chineze Anyaene, has finally tied the knot.

A few days ago, the filmmaker and her beau, Chibuzor Abonyi signed the dotted lines at a private ceremony in Abuja. A glamorous traditional wedding subsequently followed this and was attended by family members, close friends, and selected guests.

Although private, the lavish traditional wedding would surely be the talk of the town for a long while, as the couple offered their guests more than enough to eat and drink.

Starring Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji, ‘Ije’ heralded Nollywood’s glorious era, grossing over N60 million at the box office in 2010.

Aside filmmaking, Anyaene is also the executive director and co-proprietor of Stella Maris Schools, one of the top private schools in Nigeria.

Sadiq Sule plans big for Neighbours

Fast rising filmmaker, Sadiq Sule, has big plans for his latest production, Neighbours.

According to him, Neigbours would probably be the most interesting romantic comedy Nollywood has ever experienced since its existence. “It’s coming to the cinemas pretty soon. Everyone should wait for it,” he gushed.

Neigbours features talented cast including ‎IK Ogbonna, Chelsea Eze, Priscilla Austin and Sadiq Sule himself among others.

Neigbours tells the story of a lady who invites her friends to come and stay with her. Some guys who are also tenants in the house show interest in the ladies, and in order to win the love of the best girl, they all resort to blackmailing and doing all sorts of things to each other, just to look good for the girls.

There are few emotional heartbreaks, but at the end of the day, all ends well with some of them marrying to each other.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News.

