Inspiring! HIV Positive Horcelie Sinda Wa Mbongo Crowned Miss Congo UK 2017

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Twenty-two year old Horcelie Sinda Wa Mbongo discovered at 11, she was HIV positive from birth. She won the 2017 Edition of Miss Congo UK and plans to return to Congo to carry on campaigning on HIV and AIDS. “I’m happy I’ve won at least something in my life. My story has warmed people’s hearts and that’s the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

