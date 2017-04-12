Instagram Goes Gaga As Ex-BBNaija Fake Housemate Ese Eriata’s Sultry Photo

‘This one big pass N25m’ someone said. ‘Your English name should be Breastina’ another said after Ese dropped the below photo. The Big Brother Naija fake housemate shared the below ‘cleaveage exposing’ photo and then her Page exploded, as comments from fans could not be contained. Source: Instagram

The post Instagram Goes Gaga As Ex-BBNaija Fake Housemate Ese Eriata’s Sultry Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

