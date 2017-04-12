Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Instagram Goes Gaga As Ex-BBNaija Fake Housemate Ese Eriata’s Sultry Photo

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

‘This one big pass N25m’ someone said. ‘Your English name should be Breastina’ another said after Ese dropped the below photo. The Big Brother Naija fake housemate shared the below ‘cleaveage exposing’ photo and then her Page exploded, as comments from fans could not be contained.   Source: Instagram

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Instagram Goes Gaga As Ex-BBNaija Fake Housemate Ese Eriata’s Sultry Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.