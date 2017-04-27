Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Institute canvases people-oriented town planning for sustainable devt

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NIGERIAN Institute of Town Planners, NITP, has declared that only a people-oriented town planning will guarantee sustainable physical, national and regional development. National President of NITP, Luka Achi, stated this in Awka, yesterday, during a stakeholders’ town hall meeting organised to sensitise members of the public on their role in physical town planning. Achi, who […]

The post Institute canvases people-oriented town planning for sustainable devt appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.