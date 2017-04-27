Institute canvases people-oriented town planning for sustainable devt

NIGERIAN Institute of Town Planners, NITP, has declared that only a people-oriented town planning will guarantee sustainable physical, national and regional development. National President of NITP, Luka Achi, stated this in Awka, yesterday, during a stakeholders’ town hall meeting organised to sensitise members of the public on their role in physical town planning. Achi, who […]

