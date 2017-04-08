Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Interest Rate: ECCIMA urges CBN to intervene to save SMEs

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) has urged the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) to intervene over the high interest rate charged by commercial banks. President of ECCIMA, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime, made the appeal on Saturday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the ongoing 2017 Enugu International Trade…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription and Premium Digital Yearly Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Interest Rate: ECCIMA urges CBN to intervene to save SMEs appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.