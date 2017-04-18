InterMilan Target Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone In €50m Offer

Inter will try to lure Atletico boss Diego Simeone to San Siro with a five-year deal worth €50m, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Diego Simeone has worked wonders during his time on the bench at the Vicente Calderon and Inter, one of his former clubs during his playing days, want him to lead them back to success.

As such, they are willing to offer the Argentinian a five-year contract worth €10m a season.

Should they fail to secure Simeone’s services, they will ramp up their efforts to lure Antonio Conte from Chelsea.

The San Siro club are currently managed by Stefano Pioli but his days look numbered.

Inter won’t be in the Champions League next season and even a Europa League qualifying spot looks unlikely.

The club’s owners are planning for the long-term and want a big name on board.

