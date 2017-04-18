Internet Goes Nuts For Melania Trump Nudging Donald Anthem Video

One of the oldest White House traditions, the annual Easter Egg Roll has brought happy, shining families together since the late 1800s.

This year, however, it was clear things weren’t as chipper as the Easter celebrations under, say, Barack Obama‘s presidency.

Of course, the Internet was watching.

The event’s crowd wasn’t as big (above), Spicer’s storytelling not as vivid and, well, Trump had the audacity to throw some kid’s hat into the crowd – and laughed about it:

A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs … and then tosses the hat into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7ExdhpO97H — POLITICO (@politico) April 17, 2017

But to top it all off, as the strained sounds of “The Star-Spangled Banner” began to play out, Melania Trump was forced to gently nudge her husband to remind him to put his hand on his heart – you know, as tradition calls for:

The subtle nudge from Melania reminding Trump to put his hand over his heart for the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/iswL9YMVWv — Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 17, 2017

Melania for President? Imagine. Here it is again, slo-mo and zoomed in:

Is the nightmare over yet?

[source:usatoday]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

