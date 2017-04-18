Pages Navigation Menu

Internet Goes Nuts For Melania Trump Nudging Donald Anthem Video

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Politics, Video | 0 comments

One of the oldest White House traditions, the annual Easter Egg Roll has brought happy, shining families together since the late 1800s.

This year, however, it was clear things weren’t as chipper as the Easter celebrations under, say, Barack Obama‘s presidency.

Of course, the Internet was watching.

The event’s crowd wasn’t as big (above), Spicer’s storytelling not as vivid and, well, Trump had the audacity to throw some kid’s hat into the crowd – and laughed about it:

But to top it all off, as the strained sounds of “The Star-Spangled Banner” began to play out, Melania Trump was forced to gently nudge her husband to remind him to put his hand on his heart – you know, as tradition calls for:

Melania for President? Imagine. Here it is again, slo-mo and zoomed in:

Is the nightmare over yet?

[source:usatoday]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

