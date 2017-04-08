Pages Navigation Menu

Introducing Frank Ocean’s New Single ‘Biking’ Featuring Jay-Z and Tyler the Creator

Like a blast out of the blue, Frank Ocean surprised fans and critics alike when he released a preview of his upcoming song ‘Biking’. According to Complex.com, the song which was featured Jay-Z and Tyler the Creator was reported to be debuting on next episode of Frank Ocean’s Blonded Radio on Apple Music. However, it…

