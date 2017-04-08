Introducing Frank Ocean’s New Single ‘Biking’ Featuring Jay-Z and Tyler the Creator

Like a blast out of the blue, Frank Ocean surprised fans and critics alike when he released a preview of his upcoming song ‘Biking’. According to Complex.com, the song which was featured Jay-Z and Tyler the Creator was reported to be debuting on next episode of Frank Ocean’s Blonded Radio on Apple Music. However, it…

The post Introducing Frank Ocean’s New Single ‘Biking’ Featuring Jay-Z and Tyler the Creator appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

