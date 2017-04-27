Invest in girl-child education, educationist urges parents, guardians

Folake Sunday, an educationist, has advised parents and guardians to invest more in the girl-child education to ensure effective nation building.

Sunday, the Proprietress of Excellent Nursery and Primary School, Tanke, Ilorin gave the advice during in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

She said the advice was necessary because girl-child education was important for nation building and should not be taken with levity.

The proprietress said that though acquiring knowledge was compulsory for both male and female, girl-child education should not neglected.

“Girl-child education is as important as male-child education.

‘’Parents must ensure that their daughters are well educated and not to see their education as a waste of resources.

“Female children also deserve western education and should not be used to hawk wares on the streets as believed by many African parents.

‘’It is necessary to teach female children morals and western education that will secure a better future for them,” she said.

Sunday also called on parents not to tag their female children as men’s property who will soon be given out in marriage.

