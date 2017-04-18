IOC to confirm Oribamise, others for 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Less than 24 hours after Nigeria’s Tosin Esther Oribamise and three others qualified for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will this week confirm the Nigerian star alongside others for the multi-sports tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to ITTF Competition Manager, Mounir Bessah, the list of the African qualifiers would be forwarded to IOC today and the Olympic body is expected to confirm their qualifications from the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the players.

“I will send Oribamise and three others names to IOC tomorrow (today) and hoping that IOC will then need to confirm their qualification based on the results recorded at the qualifiers in Tunis from their various NOC. It is after this that they will be registered formally by the world body. But I will need to send it to IOC first which they will confirm to me before the end of this week,” Bessah said.

Oribamise is the second Nigerian player to be featuring in the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) after Ojo Onaolapo took part in the maiden edition of YOG in Singapore, where he made it to the quarterfinal stage of the boys’ singles and now the Ondo State-born star is now integral part of the senior national team.

However, President of ITTF Africa, Khaled El-Salhy, said the four players were indeed the best from the continent considering the qualities they displayed at the qualifiers.

“I am satisfied with the qualities of play from all the players that took part in the qualifiers and those that emerged were indeed the best from the qualifiers. I just need to appeal to national associations to ensure that these four players prepare very well for the games because I could recall at the maiden edition of the game in Singapore, Africa represented by Tunisia’s Adam Hmem partnered with a Chinese player to win bronze in the mixed doubles event and it will be good if Africa can also do well next year in Argentina,” El-Salhy said.

He said there are possibilities that Africa applied for wildcards which he said can only be awarded to countries with less number of participants in the games. “We hope to apply for wildcards because at the 2014 edition in China, we had four wildcards for Togo, Congo Brazzaville and others making African having eight players competing. But we hope we can apply again but this will only be given to countries with less number of participants in the games and not to top countries,” the ITTF Africa boss added.

