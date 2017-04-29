IPOB leader Kanu regains freedom

After about two years in custody, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, breathed the air of freedom yesterday.

His lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who informed The Nation about the development, said his client had been formally released from Kuje prison where he was kept.

Ejiorfor told our correspondent yesterday that Kanu was let out of the prison around 5 pm.

He said his client’s release followed the eventual perfection of the bail granted him on April 25 by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“I am happy to formally inform you that Kanu is out of Kuje prison. We were able to meet the bail conditions. He left the prison around 5 pm,” Ejiofor told The Nation yesterday.

Ejiofor had on Thursday told The Nation that Kanu’s legal team was doing all within its powers to secure freedom for him.

In her ruling granting bail to Kanu, Justice Nyako said: “I have not also not seen any new argument to warrant my reviewing my earlier decision.

“However, as it relates to the 1st defendant, the applicant has deposed extensively on his health and appeals to the court on health grounds to allow bail on any condition.

“Over time that the 1st defendant has appeared in court, the 1st defendant may be having some health issues as he always sits down and sweats profusely.

“I am of the opinion that the 1st defendant needs better health attention that the prison service is unable to provide.

“Pursuant to this, the bail of the 2nd to 4th defendants are hereby refused. I hereby use my discretion and grant the 1st defendant bail on the following conditions:

“He shall undertake before the court and depose to an affidavit that he shall attend his trial diligently and shall provide three sureties as follows.

“All the sureties are in sum of N100m each. One of them must be a highly placed person of Igbo extraction, such as a Senator.

“Secondly, is a person highly respected and recognised religious leader in Nigeria of the defendant’s belief. A highly respected Jewish leader.

“The third surety must be resident in Abuja, highly respected, with landed property and Certificate of Occupancy verified.

“He shall deposit all his international passports, with the court. I also want a report of his health status on a monthly basis filed in court,” the judge said.

Justice Nyako directed that Kanu should not grant interviews, no ralies, and must not be in a crowd of more than 10 people.

The judge rejected bail to three others standing trial with Kanu. They are Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi.

They are standing trial on a five count charge relating to treasonable felony, illegal possession of firearms, among others.

Further hearing in the case resumes on July 11.

