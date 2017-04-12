IPOB sit at home order not negotiable – National Coordinator

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The National Coordinator of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. George Onyeibe, yesterday said the 30th of May sit at home order by IPOB, was not negotiable.

Onyeibe made this known to newsmen in Owerri, in accompany with representatives of IPOB, from other states.

He also alleged that the use of Sharia law to try their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would not be accepted by them, adding that it was a ploy by the Federal government to “Islamize” the country.

He said: ” The right for self determination is bestowed on man by God as it is backed by the united nation constitution. Biafra has an agenda.

“We understand that the use of Sharia law to try Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was an arrangement to Islamize the country called Nigeria. And their plan is that when they use it on Nnamdi Kanu and succeed, it will become a reference point for them.

“From there they will start to use it against other people. I want to tell you that they have failed in this their plan. The simple fact, is that we have come to restore the sovereign state of Biafra. Which has existed before the forceful amalgamation of the county called Nigeria.

On the issue of the sit at home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Oyeibe said that it was not negotiable, adding that Biafra should not be deterred.

Onyeibe said: ” Yes, I will simply say that 30th of May we don’t negotiate about it. We remember that some of our members have been killed. We remember the one which happened during the time we were celebrating the President of the United States of America. So, I want to tell them that the 30th of May sit at home is not negotiable.”

The post IPOB sit at home order not negotiable – National Coordinator appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

