Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

IPOB vows to banish Joe Igbokwe from Igbo land over anti-Biafra comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Lagos yesterday said it may be forced to stop the Publicity Secretary of Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Joe Igbokwe, from setting his foot in Igboland following his incessant anti- Biafra comments. This was in reaction to the statement credited to Igbokwe where he urged […]

