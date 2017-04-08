Ireland Rep Donates 1m Euros For Lake Chad Basin Development

In a bid to promote food production to cushion the effect of

Insurgency on Agricultural activities in Borno and North east , the Republic of Ireland has donated N1million euros for the development of Agriculture in lake chad Basin.

The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh disclosed this yesterday when he led the Director of Food And Agriculture Organization ( FAO) , Jose’ Graziano Da Silva and the Ambassador of Ireland to Nigeria, Sean Hoy on a courtesy visit to Governor Kashim Shettima in his council chambers , government house Maiduguri.

He said: “There was prediction that 8 million people will be loosed to hunger in Northeast because of Boko Haram destruction in Borno and Northeast but with intervention like this, I know that the scenario will not happen because I know Borno have prepared for the future. No State has prepared for Agriculture like Borno,” he added.

Chief Ogbeh who commended Governor Kashim Shettima for his courage in developing Borno despite the ordeal in the hands of Insurgency, urged him to write a book on the history of Insurgency and how he governed state despite the crisis for posterity.

In his remarks, the Director General of (FAO), Mr. Jose’ Graziano said the organization have made resolution for the development of Agriculture in the lake Chad Basin considering its potentials in live stocks and fishery.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

