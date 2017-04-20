#iRepBellaNaija: Lip Sync to Your Favourite Song to Win 1 Million Naira & a VIP Experience for Two in the MTV Base #LSBChallenge!

Lip Sync Battle Africa is back and set to hit your TV screens on Saturday 22nd of April! To Kick off the new season MTV Base is giving you the chance to win 1 Million Naira & A VIP Experience for two to an MTV Award show, just by lip syncing to your favourite song […]

