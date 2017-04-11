Is Timaya starting another Psquare war? – TheNewsGuru

Pages Navigation Menu

Is Timaya starting another Psquare war?

Apr 11, 2017


Is Timaya starting another Psquare war?
Everyone knows the much publicized Psquare rift has been resolved. Timaya unknowingly was on the verge of starting another rift between the Psquare brothers when he said he has just featured one half of the Psquare brothers, Paul Okoye in his new song.

