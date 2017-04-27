Isco: Best Form Of My Career

Real Madrid forward Isco feels he is enjoying the best form of his career, after helping his side to a 6-2 win over Deportivo.

James Rodriguez might havr sckredscored two goals, but it is the performance of the forward that spurred the win.

Isco scored a goal and assisted another in the win , that kept them level on points with Barcelona.

And afterwards, the Spain international revelled: “It could be [my best form], I am very comfortable and with these players everything is a lot easier, I am very happy with how everything went.

“It was a very complete game from all of the team, on a collective and individual level, and this is shown by the scoreline.”

Isco, who played in the absence of rested duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos while Gareth Bale is injured, added: “It is great to have 23 players in a squad who can all start, and you see that when the team gets rotated. The key thing is that whoever plays we don’t see any respite and for the Real Madrid squad is one of the best in the world.

“I feel really happy here and with this group everything comes easy. I’m thrilled with how things are going. Each club has their starting line-up and it is important that when other players step in that they play well. We work hard to make the most of the chances that the boss gives us.”

