ISGPP partners with Google on internet revolution

The Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy (ISGPP) says it is partnering with Google Inc. revolutionise internet in Africa.

Dr Tunji Olaopa, the Executive Vice Chairman, ISGPP said this in a statement in Ibadan on Sunday.

He said that the partnership would commence with an international conference with the theme; “Strengthening Internet Policy through Theoretically Grounded Research’’,

According to him, the three-day round table conference will hold at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan on May 2.

“The three-day round table will examine the appropriate ways Africa should participate in the internet revolution with implication for economic diversification.

“The round table will also examine access to technological infrastructure and finance, content, privacy and security as well as knowledge and capacity building.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference is expected to come up with resolutions for implementation and action.

Topics to be discussed include economic diversification (innovation, entrepreneurship and start-ups) with focus on disruptive and emerging technologies; access (infrastructure and finance).

Other topics are; content (intellectual property/piracy intermediaries and copyright); privacy and security (safety and rights) as well as knowledge and capacity building.

Olaopa said that the collaborative conference would set the tone for a Pan-African academic agenda for internet policy and governance.

The ISGPP executive vice chairman stated that the conference was aimed at providing a platform to address the research, publishing, teaching and policy development needs of Africa in the area of internet policy and governance.

He said that outcome of the conference would enhance Africa’s contributions in the global internet policy and governance discourse.

“The roundtable will bring together various researchers of African descent working in Africa and the Diaspora to identify and critically interrogate core issues about internet policy and governance in Africa.

“African academics and experts who understand the unique context and challenges of internet governance in Africa will spend quality time exploring and highlighting specific sub-regional issues from a broad-based conceptual approach,” he said.

Olaopa said that the envisaged outcomes of the collaboration would give birth to a Pan-African think-tank on internet policy.

He stated that it would also serve as a platform for expanding frontiers in academic research and in advancing digital industrialisation by Africans for Africans.

NAN reports that ISGPP is a fast growing research – driven organisation, with a think-tank known as the Public Policy Group (PPG) at the core of its operations.

The PPG is dedicated to research and consultancy in support of governance and policy work in Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

The school’s research activities are widespread covering all sectors ranging from economy, education, government, climate, environment to sustainable development and international affairs.

ISGPP provides to its partners and stakeholders nationally and globally an innovative platform for collaborative engagements on issues of governance, democracy and development.

