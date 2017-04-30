Pages Navigation Menu

Isiaka Adeleke: Osun to probe Senator’s death, condemns violence during burial

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Osun State Government says it is still in shock and great pain over the demise of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke. This is contained in a statement issued by Government at the House in Osogbo on Sunday. Hide quoted text The statement recalled that Adeleke was a prominent son of the state, its first democratically elected […]

