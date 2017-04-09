ISIS Claims Responsibility for Bomb Attacks on Egyptian Churches

Embed from Getty Images At least 43 people were killed and more than 100 injured in bomb attacks on two Coptic churches on Palm Sunday, in Egypt. The attacks were the latest assault on a religious minority by Islamist militants. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. “The Crusaders and their apostate followers must be […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

