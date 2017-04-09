Pages Navigation Menu

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Bomb Attacks on Egyptian Churches

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Embed from Getty Images At least 43 people were killed and more than 100 injured in bomb attacks on two Coptic churches on Palm Sunday, in Egypt. The attacks were the latest assault on a religious minority by Islamist militants. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. “The Crusaders and their apostate followers must be […]

