ISIS Fighters Regret Attacking Israel And Have ‘Apologized’, Former Defense Minister Says – Yahoo News
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Yahoo News
|
ISIS Fighters Regret Attacking Israel And Have 'Apologized', Former Defense Minister Says
Yahoo News
Fighters loyal to the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) have apologized for launching an attack on Israeli forces last year in the disputed Golan Heights region, according to Israel's former defense minister. Moshe Yaalon, who served as head of the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!