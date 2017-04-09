Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ISIS Suspect Deported to Nigeria from Germany

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Germany has deported to Nigeria, an alleged Islamic extremist, an ISIS suspect, deemed dangerous by authorities. The German news agency, dpa reports that the 22-year-old man, who was born in Germany and who hadn’t committed a crime, arrived in Lagos Thursday. The unidentified  man was one of two detained in February in Goettingen during an […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.