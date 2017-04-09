ISIS Suspect Deported to Nigeria from Germany

Germany has deported to Nigeria, an alleged Islamic extremist, an ISIS suspect, deemed dangerous by authorities. The German news agency, dpa reports that the 22-year-old man, who was born in Germany and who hadn’t committed a crime, arrived in Lagos Thursday. The unidentified man was one of two detained in February in Goettingen during an […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

