ISIS suspect deported to Nigeria from Germany

Posted on Apr 8, 2017

A Nigeria who is suspected to be an ISIS suspect, he was considered dangerous to live in Germany according to the authorities. According to the  German news agency, dpa, it was reported that the 22-year-old man, who was born in Germany and who had not committed a crime, arrived in Lagos Thursday. The unidentified man …

