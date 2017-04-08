ISIS suspect deported to Nigeria from Germany

A Nigeria who is suspected to be an ISIS suspect, he was considered dangerous to live in Germany according to the authorities. According to the German news agency, dpa, it was reported that the 22-year-old man, who was born in Germany and who had not committed a crime, arrived in Lagos Thursday. The unidentified man …

The post ISIS suspect deported to Nigeria from Germany appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

