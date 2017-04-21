Israel reopens Sinai crossing, warns that dangers remain

Israel’s border crossing to the Sinai Peninsula was reopened on Friday after a one-and-a-half-week closure, but Israel warned its citizens to be cautious about crossing over amid continuing unrest in the Egyptian region. A statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, noting that travel warnings remain in force in spite of…

The post Israel reopens Sinai crossing, warns that dangers remain appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

