Israel’s Patriot Missile Defense System Intercepted a Projectile From Syria – TIME

(BEIRUT) — Israel's military says it deployed its Patriot missile defense system to intercept a projectile incoming from Syria above the Golan Heights. The military did not elaborate on what it described as a "target" in its message on Thursday night.
