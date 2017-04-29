Issues in Edo tribunal judgement

ON SEPTEMBER 29 ,2016, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) declared Mr Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Edo State Gubernatorial election held on Wednesday, September 28. The results INEC said it collated from the eighteen local government areas of the state showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled […]

The post Issues in Edo tribunal judgement appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

