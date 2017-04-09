Isu Clan Commends Okorocha, Madumere On Developmental Strides

The traditional rulers and people of Isu Clan in Isu local government area of Imo state have commended the governor of Imo state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha for his monumental achievements since the inception of Rescue Mission Government.

The people of Isu made these commendations yesterday during the launch of “Maiden Royal Almanac’ organized by Isu council of traditional rulers led by HRH, Eze Edwin Orisakwe, which held at Isu local government headquaters, Umundugba, Isu local government area of Imo state.

In his remarks, the chairman of the ocassion, Chief Cosmas Maduba expressed excitement for the gathering, which featured ‘who is who’ in Isu clan in attendance, describing this as unifying and progressive.

While commending Governor Okorocha for his developmental strides, he thanked Prince Madumere whom he described as a great friend of Isu for his presence, standing-in for Governor Okorocha and for himself, which he said is an honour and high regard for Ndi Isu.

Speaking, the Chairman of Isu council of traditional rulers, HRH, Eze Edwin Orisakwe, urged the deputy governor to extend their profound gratitude to Governor Okorocha for the good work he is doing in the state.

He enumerated some of the major achievements of the administration such as construction of 27 ultra-modern general hospitals in the 27 local government councils of Imo state; building of the 305 one storey block of six class rooms in 305 wards of the state, provision of free education with free desks and seats, school uniforms, free sandals among others.

He further listed establishment of community government council, state development council and commended Governor Okorocha for uplifting the status of Ndi Eze and creating portfolios for them, constructing state-of-the-art traditional rulers’ palace at Mbari local government area of the state.

Commenting in respect of the deputy governor, the traditional ruler eulogized him for his supportive role to Governor Okorocha, which he stressed has brought about harmonious relationship and stability in the system.

