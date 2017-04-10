It Has Been Mentioned In Islamic Books That Terrorism Will Come – Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi

A prominent Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi, on Saturday alleged that the refusal of Christians to join forces with Muslims was frustrating the fight against terrorism.

Gumi, who made the remark while speaking at the Centre for the Study of Christian-Muslim Relations in Kaduna, said it was unfortunate that Christians misinterpreted the move of the federal government to enlist Nigeria in the coalition of Islamic nations fighting terrorism.

The scholar noted that the lack of trust between Christians and Muslims had denied the country the opportunity to benefit from other countries in the fight against terrorism.

Gumi said, “Saudi Arabia, which is the heart of Islam, wanted a coalition of Muslim state to fight terrorism. Terrorism destroys Muslims more than any other people. This terrorism was mentioned 1,400 years before it happened.

“The prophet said before the end of time, you will find youths claiming to be Muslims using the Qur’an to kill people. It was even mentioned in Islamic books that terrorism would come.

“Fighting terrorism, I am telling you, can only be effectively be done by Muslims themselves. So, when you see Muslims coming together to fight terrorism, and you you hear Christians voices saying ‘Nigeria should not join this force because it means we are Islamising Nigeria’, this is wrong!

“We need the Muslims to come together to fight this terrorism, but we don’t get the cooperation of our Christian citizens because of lack of understanding of what Islam is all about.

“We want the Christians to open up their mind allow Muslims to fight terrorism.

“This coalition which Saudi Arabia is trying to put together is to fight extremism and fanaticism. Also, Saudi Arabia is aware that the poverty in the region is one of the contributory factors, therefore they want to come in, build schools, hospitals, lift up the economic status of the nation.

“But we found that in Nigeria, we don’t have our Christian brothers assisting us… Muslims can eradicate terrorism.

“I am happy that a centre like this was created, it will promote the relationship between Christians and Muslims.”

