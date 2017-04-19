“It is a breath of fresh air for Nigerians” – Yoruba group rejoices over suspension of NIA DG, SGF
Yoruba Unity Forum (YUF), an umbrella body of all Yoruba organizations, has described the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Dr. Ayodele Oke as a breath of fresh air for Nigerians. The group said it was a […]
“It is a breath of fresh air for Nigerians” – Yoruba group rejoices over suspension of NIA DG, SGF
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG