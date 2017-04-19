Pages Navigation Menu

“It is a breath of fresh air for Nigerians” – Yoruba group rejoices over suspension of NIA DG, SGF

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News

Yoruba Unity Forum (YUF), an umbrella body of all Yoruba organizations, has described the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Dr. Ayodele Oke as a breath of fresh air for Nigerians. The group said it was a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

