It is not compulsory for Buhari to attend FEC meetings – APC Governors
Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have insisted that it is not a must for President Mohammadu Buhari to preside over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. Governor Nasir El- Rufai of Kaduna State, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja. El Rufai was […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
