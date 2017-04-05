It is Raila-Kalonzo for NASA ticket, Technical Panel decides – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
It is Raila-Kalonzo for NASA ticket, Technical Panel decides
The NASA technical committee has settled on ODM leader Raila Odinga as the presidential candidate and Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate. The final decision will however be made by the four principals, Raila, Kalonzo, Moses Wetang'ula and …
