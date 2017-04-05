Pages Navigation Menu

It is Raila-Kalonzo for NASA ticket, Technical Panel decides – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 5, 2017 in Africa


The Star, Kenya

It is Raila-Kalonzo for NASA ticket, Technical Panel decides
The Star, Kenya
The NASA technical committee has settled on ODM leader Raila Odinga as the presidential candidate and Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate. The final decision will however be made by the four principals, Raila, Kalonzo, Moses Wetang'ula and …
