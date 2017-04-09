Ita-Giwa Defects To APC, Cites Lonliness In PDP

Former presidential aide, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, at the weekend in Bakassi, defected from Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing lonliness in the PDP and her passion for service.

Ita-Giwa was elected a senator in the fourth republic to represent the people of Cross River sourthern senatorial district in the National Assembly.

But, after leaving the senate in 2003, she joined the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), and later became former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s Special Adviser on National Assembly matters.

In a similar scenario, the untiring politician, popularly called ‘Mama Bakassi’, in her Atabong ward in Bakassi, alongside several of her supporters, on Friday formally decamped to the APC.

According to Ita-Giwa, most of her contemporaries had left the PDP, hence, the need to also move away to a reliable platform.

Mama Bakassi, however, noted that her primary reason to join the APC was because of her passion for service.

Senator Ita-Giwa explained that being a member of the ruling party will afford her the ample opportunity to contribute towards nation building.

The former presidential aide said after putting 26 years of service in the development of her father’s land, she can’t imagine herself being in the political wilderness.

While fielding questions from newsmen, Ita-Giwa said ” In the last one year of my life, you can imagine a leader of my level, with all the work I have done in this country; 26 years of work, and I saw my self diminishing gradually to a state where I watch Channels or NTA or AIT, to see what is going on in my country.

“I saw myself no longer being involved in the development of my country; to help in correcting this country and develop democracy.

” I also found out that my contemporaries are no longer in PDP. I don’t have anything against the party. But, in a situation where you have two PDPs. There are probably about four PDPs.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

