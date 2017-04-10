Ita-Giwa Joined APC To Contribute Quota To Nation’s Devt – Ndoma-Egba

The chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has said that the erstwhile presidential adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita Giwa’s decision to join the Governing All Progressive Congress (APC) was coming at a time when all people of good will are moving over to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria via the platform of change.

Ndoma-Egba also expressed optimism that judging from Sen. Ita Giwa’s antecedents as a team player, grassroots mobilizer and party faithful, the APC’s gradual push to take over the South-South is progressively becoming a reality.

The chairman, in a message and signed by special assistant for Communication, Mrs Clara Braide to welcome her said, “Your coming to the APC at this point in our fledgling democracy is a pointer to your sincere commitment to deploy your wealth of experience, with other democrats, for the betterment of your Region and the Nation as a whole.

“We all are aware of the interesting political story of this great woman of note and how she has been able to galvanise the people of her community to pursue a course that they hold dear in a non-political and non-military way.”

Ndoma-Egba further emphasized: “The party can benefit from her immense wealth of experience and tap into her political structure for our parties greater good. She is a good catch. This move is a further endorsement for President Muhammadu Buhari.”

