Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ita-Giwa’s leaving PDP ill-advised —Onuesoke

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Olorogun Sunny Onuesoke, says  the decision by former presidential aide, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, to dump PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is ill-advised.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Speaking with journalists at the Kaduna Investment Forum, Onuesoke said Ita-Giwa should have stayed to help rebuild the PDP to a strong opposition party.

Onuesoke

In another development, Onuesoke called on the Urhobo to be patient and support Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for second tenure to consolidate on his SMART agenda for Delta.

“As stakeholders, it will be detrimental to our collective growth if an Urhobo son or daughter should contest against Gov. Okowa come 2019″, he said.

“Lets join hands together and rally round the governor so that when it gets to the turn of Urhobo to produce the Governor, our brothers and sisters in Delta North and South of the state can also support us”.

The post Ita-Giwa’s leaving PDP ill-advised —Onuesoke appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.