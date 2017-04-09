Ita-Giwa’s leaving PDP ill-advised —Onuesoke

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Olorogun Sunny Onuesoke, says the decision by former presidential aide, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, to dump PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is ill-advised.

Speaking with journalists at the Kaduna Investment Forum, Onuesoke said Ita-Giwa should have stayed to help rebuild the PDP to a strong opposition party.

In another development, Onuesoke called on the Urhobo to be patient and support Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for second tenure to consolidate on his SMART agenda for Delta.

“As stakeholders, it will be detrimental to our collective growth if an Urhobo son or daughter should contest against Gov. Okowa come 2019″, he said.

“Lets join hands together and rally round the governor so that when it gets to the turn of Urhobo to produce the Governor, our brothers and sisters in Delta North and South of the state can also support us”.

