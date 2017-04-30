Pages Navigation Menu

Italy’s Renzi regains party leadership with big win – Daily Mail

Italy's Renzi regains party leadership with big win
Italy's former prime minister has made a dramatic return to frontline politics five months after stepping down. Matteo Renzi, nicknamed 'The Scrapper' because of his confrontational style, easily regained the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party
Matteo Renzi, Italy's scrappy reformer, is ready to seize his second chance after primary winSouth China Morning Post
Italy's Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi Regains Party Leadership — UpdateFox Business
Renzi Faces Uphill Battle to Italy Premiership After PrimaryBloomberg
Financial Times –MarketWatch
all 45 news articles »

