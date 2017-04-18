It’s Not Every Day You See A Naked Man Riding On A Car Bonnet In Pretoria [Video]

There are many ways to start your day. A bowl of oats or a run around the park seem like good ideas, but starting off your day with a naked man sitting on the bonnet of your car? Eish, that’s a whole other story.

While many people might have looked upon the intriguing scene in a haze, half asleep, “Michelle” caught the moment on video and even zoomed in at one point. Must be a Snapchat pro.

Her caption on YouTube, a “strange thing I saw this morning”, is quite apt. The weird scene, which you can watch below, happened at an intersection in Queenswood, Pretoria.

Check – and turn up the volume:

Although there are suspicions that this is the same naked man who held up traffic on the M1 last year in Jozi, no one has been able to confirm the information.

If he is, like The South African suggested, why has no one helped him?

