It’s Time For A New Religion In Nigeria

Nigeria’s troubled history is continuously worsened by the too much emphasis on religion, at the expense of the state or country. Often, Nigerians push religious interests and sentiments at the detriment of fundamentals of their country.

But a country is broader and more encompassing than religion. Not all Nigerians profess Islam or Christianity or any form of religion in life. Some are even atheists or some sort of traditional worshippers. But every Nigerian is a citizen of the country, Nigeria. If Nigeria per happenstance ceases to exist today, religion will offer nobody an alternative country they can claim descent.

The flair to throw up religious sentiments over interests of the state streams from the liberty state laws accord religion and freedom or right of conscience. Nigeria has witnessed more religions upheavals than crisis spurred by other reasons. The needless destruction of lives and property and the ensuing social dislocations are misfortunes the people would spare their country, if religion is restricted to the self and decently practiced.

The unhealthy excitement over religion and its consequent destructive amplification has been a major problem in the country and issues quite difficult to comprehend. But Nigeria is not the only country in the world which permits its citizenry the liberty of religion, yet citizens do not sacrifice the state on the slaughter slab of religion.

In the first amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America, it is clearly spelt out in the establishment clause that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Despite this freeness it offers, the thinking of Americans on religion, the people do not pander to the antics of chaining their beloved country for the sake of it. The interest of the state is elevated, placed first and jealously protected before religion which is presumed as something very personal to the believer, as spiritual nourishment which is distanced from state affairs.

In his remarks to the Greater Houston Ministerial Association on September 12, 1960, former US President Mr. John F. Kennedy surmised the psychology of Americans over religion in these words;

“I believe in an America that is officially neither Catholic, Protestant nor Jewish – where no public official either requests or accepts instructions on public policy from the Pope, the National Council of Churches or any other ecclesiastical source – where no religious body seeks to impose its will directly or indirectly upon the general populace or the public acts of its officials – and where religious liberty is so indivisible that an act against one church is treated as an act against all.”

Similar status is accorded religion in other European countries. The United Kingdom is a signatory to the European Convention For Human Rights (ECHR) and its Article 9 provides for the right to thought, conscience and religion as also applicable in Nigeria. The ECHR stipulates in Article 9 that citizens of countries signatory to the Convention will have:

“The right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief, in worship, teaching, practice and observance[…]”

But it restricted this religious freedom, in consideration of the interest of the state, to avert the tendency of abuse. So, the Article 9 holds further that;

“The freedom to manifest one’s religion or beliefs shall be subject only to such limitations as are prescribed by law and are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of public safety, for the protection of public order, health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.” The simple interpretation as one who has visited the Strasbourg Court in France is that this right is simply not an absolute right rather a qualified right.

It implies lawfully that the interest of the state is not suppressed in favour of religion and this has been the core of the thinking and practice of religion in Europe. But the case of Nigeria has proven over the years to be different. Religious bigotry and extremism has very often pushed the country to the brink of collapse.

– Chidinma is a student of Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic Bida

