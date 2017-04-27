It’s Time to Appreciate Outstanding Christian Women Around Us! Nominations are Now Open for the 2017 Wise Women Awards

Do you know an outstanding Christian woman in Nigeria? If you know a Christian Woman in Nigeria touching lives within her Church and the wider society, please nominate her for this prestigious Wise Women Awards in any of the ten categories. Please note – Only Online nominations. Nominations are now open. Click here to nominate. ———————————————————————————————————————- […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

