It’s victory for all, say members

Ayilaran, Williki, others rejoice

By Austin Nwaulu

DRUMBEATS and jubilation have continued to trail the issuance of licence to the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria, MCSN, more than a decade after it was registered to collect copyright royalties for musicians.

General Manager, Mayo Ayilaran and other key members, Orits Williki, George Dureke among others have been rejoicing and telling whoever cares to listen that it’s victory for all after fighting rigorously to achieve the feat.

According to them, the Nigerian Copyright Council, NCC, “for some strange reasons,” refused to grant operating licence to MCSN that has owned both Nigerian and international repertoire for over a decade but to licence another competitor. “This kind of thing can only happen in Nigeria. And the moral lesson is never give up on whatever you believe in, fight for your rights, justice shall always prevail no matter how long,” George Dureke, one of the forces behind MCSN said.

He explained that copyright is an intellectual property, just like a house or any other physical property which the owner has a choice of who can collect his or her royalties from any part of the world on their behalf.

“That the NCC denied MCSN its right to collect royalties from its members is the worst injustice of all times,” Dureke added.

On his own, Pupa Orits (Orits Williki) sounding rather philosophical, stated that man is not God. “His thinking doesn’t go like ours neither is our judgment His judgment. In His time, the trees shall go green and bear its desired fruit. It’s only in Nigeria that somebody can seize your property’s rent…”

Other members who reacted to the cheering development include ex-PMAN president, Femi Lasode, soundtrack wizard, Mike Nliam and Francis Goldman as they expressed their gratitude to God for MCSN’s eventual triumph. The battle for its registration was trailed by series of litigations in courts while it lasted.

