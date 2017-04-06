Itsekiri youth leader lauds Okowa on devt

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—CHAIRMAN of Ode Itsekiri, (Big Warri) Youth Development Committee, Mr. Franklin Eyikimi-Idiami, yesterday, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment to the prosperity of Iwere Kingdom in particular and Delta State in general.

Eyikimi-Idiami, in a chat with newsmen, enjoined Deltans to look forward to more development projects from the Okowa-led administration.

He said: “Governor Okowa’s SMART agenda has made youths smarter owing to its decentralized YAGEP and STEP empowerment programmes that have turned out entrepreneurs as well as employers of labour.”

Eyikimi-Idiami, who doubles as member, Delta State Waterways and Land Security Committee, said the governor’s economic empowerment of unemployed youths in the state has, to a large extent, helped in curbing youth restiveness, pipeline vandalism, cultism and other social vices.

Describing Okowa as a pragmatic leader who listens to his followers, he said that the governor has an outstanding attribute that stands him out as a performing governor in the face of the economic recession in the country.

He thanked the governor for reconstructing roads in Big Warri during the burial ceremony of their late monarch, Ogiame Atuwatse II.

