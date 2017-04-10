I’ve no rift with Ayade, says Sen Enoh

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR— Senator John Owan Enoh, representing Cross River State Central senatorial district, weekend, denied allegation of a face-off between him and Governor Ben Ayade.

He spoke at the 3rd edition of Central Youths Meet Sen. John Owan Enoh, a leadership/empowerment and capacity building programme held in Ikom, weekend. He said that he and Governor Ayade do not have any problem, dismissing as rumours allegations of a strain in their relationship.

He said: “Governor Ayade and I don’t have any problem. The governor of the state is the leader of our party in the state. We are both members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. We are doing our jobs in our respective capacities and the governor cannot be a senator and a governor at the same time.

“The governor and I have no issue as some people have been made to believe.”but I can tell you this, that the matter has finally been laid to rest,” he state.

Meanwhile no fewer than 200 young people benefited from the empowerment programme which focused on tapping into the wealth of the internet for self employment organised by the Owan Enoh.

His words: “As a politician, I don’t play politics with my people or their needs, any idea that I know that will benefit them, I make sure I bring it home because they are the ones who put me there.”

The post I’ve no rift with Ayade, says Sen Enoh appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

