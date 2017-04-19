Iyabo Ojo, Olamide, DJ Jimmy Jatt & Ushbebe go “Owambe” Style on Set of Kcee’s Music Video “We Go Party” | See Photos and Video

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Music

Five Star Music act, Kcee had a video shoot for his upcoming music video titled “We Go Party” with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ushbebe, Olamide and Mystro all starring and looking ready to party with their traditional wears. Iyabo Ojo shared photos and videos from the shoot on her Instagram page. See […]

