IYC elects Pereotubo 7th national president, as Omare kicks

By Onozure Dania

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, under tight security with the supervision of the founding fathers and elders, has elected Oweilaemi Pereotubo as its national president.

Thousands of Ijaw youths from Western zone, Central and Eastern zones, yesterday, converged at the Okochire-Okrika Unity Elective Convention, Rivers State, with accredited 110 delegates to elected the national executive.

Meanwhile, the Eric Omare-led IYC faction has urged Ijaw youths and members of the public to disregard the purported Okochire -Okrika election, saying: ‘’The role of elders is to advise the youth wing and not to sit to conduct an election.”

Dismissing the Okrika national executive, Omare said that the Burutu (Delta State) convention that elected him as the council’s national president remains authentic.

He said that he will adopt a non-violent approach to issues, adding that the matter was before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Earlier attempt by a group to truncate the Okochire-Okrika unity convention was frustrated as the Inspector-General Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, was informed that members of the Niger Delta Avengers were the ones converging at Okochire-Okrika.

Sequel to the allegation and the counter claim by the IYC founding fathers , elders and youths, the IG directed the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zaki Ahmed to provide the needed security for the convention.

The post IYC elects Pereotubo 7th national president, as Omare kicks appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

