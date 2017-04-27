Pages Navigation Menu

Jaguar supporters protest after Kamanda named Jubilee Starehe MP poll winner – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Jaguar supporters protest after Kamanda named Jubilee Starehe MP poll winner
The Star, Kenya
Musician Charles Njagua's supporters protested the declaration of Maina Kamanda as the winner of Jubilee Starehe MP polls. This was after poll officials said the artiste, popularly known as Jaguar, lost to the incumbent who garnered 10,374 votes.

