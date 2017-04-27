Jaguar supporters protest after Kamanda named Jubilee Starehe MP poll winner – The Star, Kenya
|
Jaguar supporters protest after Kamanda named Jubilee Starehe MP poll winner
The Star, Kenya
Musician Charles Njagua's supporters protested the declaration of Maina Kamanda as the winner of Jubilee Starehe MP polls. This was after poll officials said the artiste, popularly known as Jaguar, lost to the incumbent who garnered 10,374 votes.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
