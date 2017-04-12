Jakub Jankto Reveals Premier League, La Liga Ambition

Highly-rated Udinese talent Jakub Jankto hopes to move to either the Premier League or La Liga in the near future.

A host of clubs have been linked with a move for the Czech Republic international this summer, and the central midfielder has conceded that he wants to leave Italian footbal

“For a long-term future I don’t see myself still in Italy,” the 21-year-old told Tuttosport.

“I’d like to try new experiences, maybe in the Premier League or La Liga.”

Arsenal, Stoke City and West Brom have been recently linked to Jankto.

Jankto joined Udinese from Slavia Prague in 2014, but spent last season on loan with Serie B side Ascoli.

