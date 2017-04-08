JAMA leverages mobile technology to provide answers on health, others

… Shows 59% sexual assault on males in Nigeria By Daniels Ekugo JAMA, a network with mobile application that brings together specialty journals to offer enhanced anytime, anywhere access to research, reviews and perspectives shaping the future of medicine, has shown in a recent wellness survey conducted in Nigeria that more males have been sexually assaulted than females. The survey of almost 1,000 males and females between the ages of 16- 60 years old living across Nigeria revealed that 59 percent of Males have had parts of their bodies touched without permission or received inappropriate sexual messages or images electronically, versus 51percent of women. The data gathering solution uses the power of 70 million mobile phones in Nigeria to deliver real-time business insights, whilst providing a platform for participants (Jammers) to earn redeemable rewards.

