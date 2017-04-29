JAMB: 1.5million candidates register for UTME – Registrar
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has so far registered 1.5 million candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said this on Saturday during pre-JAMB mock examinations. Oloyede said: “So far, it has even been better than our expectation, it was a mock, […]
