JAMB: 1.5million candidates register for UTME – Registrar

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has so far registered 1.5 million candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said this on Saturday during pre-JAMB mock examinations. Oloyede said: “So far, it has even been better than our expectation, it was a mock, […]

JAMB: 1.5million candidates register for UTME – Registrar

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

