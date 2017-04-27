JAMB 2017: I’m ready to step on toes – Oloyede
The Registrar/Chief Executive of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has claimed that some powerful forces are plotting to frustrate his efforts ahead of the forthcoming Unified Tertiary Marticulation Examination (UTME). Oloyede has, however, made it clear that the board would not return to status quo and that he was ready to […]
